Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:19PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:19PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Exeland, or 12 miles north of Ladysmith, moving southeast at 80 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Hawkins around 735 PM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for
northwestern Wisconsin.