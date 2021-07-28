Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:54PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Woodville, or 14 miles east of River Falls, moving southeast at 40
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Elmwood around 110 PM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.