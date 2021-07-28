Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:28PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

New Richmond, or 16 miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Hammond around 1240 PM CDT.

Baldwin around 1245 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Woodville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.