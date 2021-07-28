Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:43AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:43AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 1143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Chisago City, or 20 miles southeast of Cambridge, moving southeast at
60 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Osceola around 1155 AM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.