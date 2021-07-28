Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:43AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 1143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chisago City, or 20 miles southeast of Cambridge, moving southeast at

60 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Osceola around 1155 AM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.