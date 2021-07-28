Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:37PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1135 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 6 miles east of Mazeppa to near Winona to

near Fort Mc Coy. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

La Crosse, Winona, Sparta, Tomah, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West

Salem, Goodview, St. Charles, Plainview, Westby, Rushford, Lewiston,

Trempealeau, Galesville, Bangor, Elroy, Hillsboro and Cashton.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 228 and 276.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 42.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.