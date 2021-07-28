Some student truck drivers may face CDL wait

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regional truck drivers looking to get a commercial driver's license (CDL) may need to wait longer than expected, and experts say because of that the ongoing truck shortage is magnified.

According to Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) truck driving instructor and program Director Karl Pinter, the shortage has been going on for the past decade. Over the last couple of years, though, Pinter said that CVTC has seen an influx in student drivers because truck driving is "pandemic proof."

At the end of its programs, CVTC offers its students CDL exams, but it's not as straight forward for those taking third-party driving courses, which is why it can take so long to get the license in their hands.

"Being close enough to Minnesota, regionally, we are seeing some people from the state of Minnesota come to Wisconsin to take CDL exams. Therefore, that could drive the wait time for those third-party tests to be taken," Pinter said.

Pinter added that the wait time to get a CDL varies on a case-by-case basis.