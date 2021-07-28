SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for Western Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the areas shaded in pink in the map until 2am.

A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios and your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts). Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

This evening's weather setup is particularly dangerous, and will likely contain a lot of rain. This will make it near impossible to see any tornadoes or other severe cloud structures. Please trust warnings knowing that all locations inside a warning box may not see severe conditions, but it's best to be over-warned and over-prepared especially on today's type of risk level.

Meteorologists say this is one of the strongest severe weather setups over Wisconsin in years.

Threats include tornadoes, straight line wind gusts in excess of 75 mph, and extremely large hail in excess of 2" in diameter. In addition, torrential downpours and frequent lightning are likely even in areas that don't experience severe weather in between warnings.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.