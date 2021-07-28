Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:58PM CDT until July 28 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:58PM CDT until July 28 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheldon, or 18
miles southeast of Ladysmith, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Taylor County, including the following locations… Polley,
Stetsonville, Perkinstown, County Roads A And E, Esadore Lake,
Kathryn Lake and Gad.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.