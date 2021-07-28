Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:55PM CDT until July 28 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Chisago County in east central Minnesota…

Southwestern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Southern Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 854 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centuria, or

33 miles east of Cambridge, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Amery around 910 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Clear

Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.