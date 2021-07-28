Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:46PM CDT until July 28 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Rusk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of

Weyerhaeuser, or 17 miles southwest of Ladysmith, moving southeast

at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Cornell around 900 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.