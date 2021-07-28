Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:35PM CDT until July 28 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheldon, or 11

miles southeast of Ladysmith, moving southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Jump River around 840 PM CDT.

Medford around 910 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Polley,

Stetsonville, Perkinstown, County Roads A And E, Esadore Lake,

Kathryn Lake and Gad.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.