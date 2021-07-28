Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:19PM CDT until July 28 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Taylor County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 819 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ladysmith,

moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Jump River around 835 PM CDT.

Medford around 905 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Polley,

Stetsonville, Perkinstown, County Roads A And E, Esadore Lake,

Kathryn Lake and Gad.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.