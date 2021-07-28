Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:17PM CDT until July 28 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weyerhaeuser,

or 12 miles west of Ladysmith, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Bruce around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Ladysmith and Sheldon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.