Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:01PM CDT until July 28 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Rusk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Northern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of

Birchwood, or 10 miles northeast of Rice Lake, moving southeast at

45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Weyerhaeuser around 815 PM CDT.

Bruce around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Ladysmith and Sheldon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.