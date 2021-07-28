Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:36PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1035 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pepin, or 7

miles north of Wabasha, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Pepin County, including the following locations…

Ella and Porcupine.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in the Twin Cities.