Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:21PM CDT until July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:21PM CDT until July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Washington County in east central Minnesota…
Southwestern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roberts, or
near River Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
east central Washington and southwestern St. Croix Counties,
including the following locations… Afton State Park, Lake St
Croix Beach, Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Willow River State Park, St
Marys Point, Burkhardt and Oak Park Heights.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in the Twin Cities.