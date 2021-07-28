Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:18PM CDT until July 28 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1018 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Altoona, or 9 miles southwest of Eau Claire, moving southeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn and Eau Claire Counties,

including the following locations… Caryville, Foster, Brackett,

Lake Eau Claire County Park, Rock Falls, Ludington, Allen and

Seymour.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in the Twin Cities.