Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:18PM CDT until July 28 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:18PM CDT until July 28 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…
Southeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…
Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 1100 PM CDT.
* At 1018 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Altoona, or 9 miles southwest of Eau Claire, moving southeast at
40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn and Eau Claire Counties,
including the following locations… Caryville, Foster, Brackett,
Lake Eau Claire County Park, Rock Falls, Ludington, Allen and
Seymour.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in the Twin Cities.