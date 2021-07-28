Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:12PM CDT until July 28 at 10:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elk Mound, or

8 miles east of Menomonie, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Elk Mound.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.