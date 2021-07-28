Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:09PM CDT until July 28 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:09PM CDT until July 28 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…
Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…
Southeastern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 1100 PM CDT.
* At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodville,
or 12 miles east of River Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Elmwood around 1025 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eau
Galle, Plum City and Durand.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in the Twin Cities.