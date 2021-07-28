Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:05PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:05PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neillsville,
moving southeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Greenwood, Willard, Hog Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Tioga,
Christie, County Roads H And K, Sterling Avenue And Starks Road,
Seven Sister Mounds, Globe, The Blue Swamp, Rock Dam Lake and Highway
10 And 12.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.