Senate poised for test vote on big infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a possible test vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as soon as Wednesday evening. Schumer opened the Senate saying senators continue to make “good progress” on the nearly $1 trillion bill. It’s a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Several issues have held up the measure. Still, all sides — the White House, Republicans and Democrats — have sounded upbeat that an accord was within reach. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care. Republicans have vowed to oppose those.