Search for missing people continues at German explosion site

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue teams in western Germany are searching for missing workers at an industrial park for chemical companies where an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others. German news agency dpa reports that it’s not clear how many people still were missing following Tuesday’s explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site. The blast produced a fire that it took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. Dpa quoted police as saying that investigations into the cause of the explosion would begin Thursday but that it appeared the blast was linked to storage tanks filled with solvents. The industrial park is located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne.