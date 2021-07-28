Pets of the Day: Marty and Moon

Meet Marty and Moon, two kittens up for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Marty and Moon are both eight weeks old, but that's about as similar as these two are. Marty is a light grey color, while Moon is as black as the night sky his namesake hangs out in.

Both kitten were shy to start, but have come around. They will require socializing just like dogs to become good feline citizens. They'll need love, a good diet, a routine, and plenty of toys. They have both been neutered.

Their adoption fee is set at $100 dollars each.

If you think you and your family are the perfect fit for these two boys, head over to the Eau Claire County Humane Association website to set up a time to meet with them.