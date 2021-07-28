Packers ‘ecstatic’ to have Randall Cobb back

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - No official announcement has made, but Packers players Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams expressed their excitement in reuniting with former teammate Randall Cobb on Wednesday.

In their post-practice press conferences, both Rodgers and Adams said they are looking forward to Cobb joining the team.

I'm ecstatic man, just waiting on (Jordy Nelson) now and we'll be complete, we'll have the whole 187 back," Adams said. "He's a great leader, leader by example. His last year here, he was able to make a pretty good impact on this team. Just having him back, I hope he's back next to me by my locker. He's one of my best friends."

Wednesday morning, Cobb shared two posts on social media expressing his excitement to return to Green Bay.

Cobb played the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, catching 470 passes and scoring 41 touchdowns.

He spent the 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys and the 2020 season with the Houston Texans.

Wednesday morning, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur said they could not discuss Cobb's situation.