Nashville: Feds charge 9 with violent crime gang conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say nine people face charges of a racketeering conspiracy through a string of violent gang activity in the Nashville area. They are accused of involvement in killings, kidnappings, assaults, robberies and large-scale drug distribution. Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart detailed the 60-count, second superseding indictment at a news conference Wednesday. The document describes the organizational structure of M-13 and a subunit operating in Nashville since at least 2014. Prosecutors described allegations they said involved seven killings tied to MS-13 in 2016 and 2017 in Nashville, all of them shootings. The indictment also alleges there were several other attempted murders.