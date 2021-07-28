Julie Halston to get special Tony Award for her advocacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Julie Halston will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her work fighting the lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Wednesday that Halston would get the special Tony “for her dedication and advocacy in raising funding and awareness.” The annual award is presented to a representative of the theater community who has made a contribution through humanitarian, charitable or social services. Over the years, her annual fund-raising concert has attracted such stars as Linda Lavin, Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Judy Kaye, Cady Huffman, Annaleigh Ashford, Randy Graff, Daveed Diggs and Telly Leung.