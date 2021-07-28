Jake McCabe signs 4-year deal with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Jake McCabe has signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Wednesday.

McCabe, a defenseman, has spent his entire National Hockey League career with the Buffalo Sabres. In eight seasons, he has scored 18 goals with 59 assists in 353 games.

Knee injuries sidelined McCabe for much of the 2020-21 season, but he plans to be a full participant in training camp after recovering from knee surgery.