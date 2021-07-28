Indiana man charged after woman’s decapitated body found

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man faces murder and other charges after firefighters found a woman’s decapitated, mutilated body inside her burning apartment. Thirty-six-year-old Brian Williams of Clarksville was ordered held without bond during his initial hearing in Clark County on with murder, arson and misdemeanor theft charges. Investigators say a fire crew responding Tuesday morning to a fire at 67-year-old Melody Gambetty’s Clarksville apartment found her body on the floor. The News and Tribune reports she had been decapitated and other body parts had been removed. Her body parts were found later Tuesday in a suitcase at Williams’ home, along with other evidence.