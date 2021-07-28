Illinois seeks Ben & Jerry’s divestment over Israel stance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois regulators plan to take action against Ben & Jerry’s for its decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank or East Jerusalem. State law prohibits investment in companies that boycott Israel over its occupation of territories won in war from Palestinians. Andy Lappin is chairman of the Israeli Boycott Restrictions Committee of the Illinois Investment Policy Board. He says the committee will meet in the coming weeks to vote on setting a 90-day deadline for Ben & Jerry’s own Unilever to back off the statement or face Illinois divestment.