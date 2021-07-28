How Simone Biles took a conversation way beyond the mat

ALTOONA (WQOW) - One day after removing herself from USA Gymnastics team final in Tokyo, defending Olympic champion Simone Biles has withdrawn from tomorrow's individual all-around competition in order to focus on her mental health, taking the conversation of mental health, far beyond the mat.

And why 'the weight of the world' can sometimes be way too heavy.

"Mental health and behavioral health issues do not discriminate right so whether you are a professional athlete or the average person behavioral health issues are there," said Dr. Alison Jones, a sports psychiatrist at Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.

Add in the additional stresses that come with training during the pandemic, and the pressure to be a success can take its mental toll on an athlete, even if their signs of struggle is not always an outward reflection.

"The perception is that Simone is untouchable, the perception is that Gable Stevenson is untouchable, these Olympic level athletes that are going to win gold, that's the perception, but the reality is they're battling their own demons in their head all the time, and that's something we cannot see," said Jordan Crass, owner and head trainer at Cross Trained in Altoona.

Crass who trains elite level wrestlers said the pressure an athlete puts on themselves is unique to the sport and that individual point based sports like gymnastics and wrestling have an added element of personal responsibility.

"A simple error can cost you the match, and you're the one that has to live with that," added Crass.

That's why the wrestling coach is using his role as coach to check-in with his athletes' mental well-being and using those conversations to build the bridge between mental health and mindset coaching.

"We ask our athletes to talk to us a lot, we don't do so much tell them what to do, but have them explain to us what they are doing and why they are doing that right now," continued Crass, "If an athlete can explain to you why they are doing certain things that they are doing, that means they fully understand what they are doing thus they will have confidence - confidence shall allow them to participate and create an opportunity to participate with a free mindset. For us to just develop the body and not the brain, we're doing a big disservice to our athletes."

On the mat or not… One day the hope is to view mental health as any other injury…

"If somebody hurts their ankle and can't compete, we want them to be able to speak up and tell 'hey I don't feel good, I can't do that today' just as if someone is not feeling well mentally, they can speak up and say the same thing," said Dr. Jones.

Regardless, "Really, it's OK, it's OK to not be OK," said Dr. Jones.

This year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) brought in mental health officers for athletes and coaches in Tokyo. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also brought their own mental health resources to the Olympic village.

As for Biles, she'll be evaluated daily and has yet to decide whether she will compete in next week's individual event finals. USA's Jade Carey will take Biles' place in the all-around individual competition on Thursday.