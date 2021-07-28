Heat advisory precedes widespread, potentially significant severe storms

It's an active weather day across the Chippewa Valley with dangerous heat and the potential for dangerous widespread storms.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for a few counties in western Wisconsin from 10 am to 9 pm. Heat indices will sit between 95 and 100 degrees, and could top out over 100 degrees, for a few hours this afternoon. This is especially dangerous for those sensitive to heat and everyone should take regular breaks and keep hydrated.

The warm front responsible for this extreme heat and humidity will also bring a round of storms through midday Wednesday. This round of storms may stay strong enough to bring large hail and a few strong wind gusts through lunch time.

But, that's not likely to be the worst of our storm chances. A level 4 out of 5 risk for moderate severe thunderstorms has been issued across central WI. This means widespread severe and potentially significant storms are likely. Verbiage of a potential derecho, a long lived, damaging wind storm, has been used by the Storm Prediction Center in their discussions of our severe weather threat Wednesday.

The threats include a chance at very large hail. Significant hail over 2'' in diameter is possible inside the hatched area below. Supercells will develop at initiation of storms after 5 or 6 pm in northern Minnesota.

As they develop down stream, they'll merge into a strong bow like segment leading to significant straight-line winds. Wind gusts over 75 mph will be possible during the peak of this storms life cycle.

Tornadoes will be possible at any point during this severe weather event. Supercells may become embedded inside the strong line of thunderstorms.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is closely monitoring these severe storm chances and will continue to update throughout the day.

Beyond Wednesday, cooler and more comfortable summer weather returns with closer to average temperatures and a lot less humidity.