German court rules women must be allowed in fishing ritual

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that women can’t be excluded from a traditional event in which fishermen compete to catch the biggest fish in a Bavarian stream. A state court said Wednesday that the group which organizes the competition in the town of Memmingen must allow female members to participate in the climax of the annual summer event. The town’s town’s Fischertag, or fishermen’s day, features people jumping into the stream with nets to catch trout. Whoever catches the biggest fish is crowned the “fishermen’s king.” The 1931 statutes of the group that organizes the competition state that only male members who have lived in Memmingen for at least five years are allowed to participate.