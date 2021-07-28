Facebook profits top $10B as revenue soars

Facebook doubled its profit in the second quarter thanks to a massive increase in advertising revenue, especially the price of ads it delivers to its nearly 3 billion users. The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up from $5.18 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier. Revenue jumped 56% to $28.58 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $24.85 billion, according to a poll by FactSet. Facebook had 2.9 billion monthly users as of June, up 7% from a year earlier.