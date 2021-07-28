Euphoric Philippines, rewards greet Olympic gold winner home

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The rewards, the citations and the nationwide parties are going to have to wait for a week or so. Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has arrived in Manila and was whisked off to a hotel for seven days of quarantine after winning her country’s first Olympic gold medal in nearly a century at the Tokyo Games. “Gold at last!” read a banner at the airport as military personnel waved Philippine flags and applauded when Diaz landed. But not even her historic medal can eclipse coronavirus protocols in a country grappling with continuing virus outbreaks and an economic crisis.