Eau Claire Police Department preparing for National Night Out

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, National Night Out is returning to the Chippewa Valley, including here in Eau Claire.

At Carson Park on Tuesday, the pavilion will be filled with police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, forestry trucks, construction equipment, games, food and more.

Eau claire police officers said they're excited to welcome this event back.

"Last year we missed out on National Night Out, so it's great to have it back," said Eau Claire police officer Josh Miller. "It's always a great opportunity for us to connect with our community, we enjoy such great community support here in Eau Claire and this is just a chance to sort of reaffirm it and get to see everyone again."

National Night Out is a free event for all ages and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will also have a booth at National Night Out to provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and older.