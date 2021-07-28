Dangerous storms possible Wednesday

(WQOW) - There is the possibility of dangerous storms in the Chippewa Valley and beyond on Wednesday.

A level 4 out of 5 risk for moderate severe thunderstorms has been issued across central WI. This means widespread severe and potentially significant storms are likely. Verbiage of a potential derecho, a long-lived, damaging wind storm, has been used by the Storm Prediction Center in their discussions of our severe weather threat Wednesday.

Threats include a chance at very large hail. Significant hail over 2'' in diameter is possible inside the hatched area below. Supercells will develop at initiation of storms after 5 or 6 pm in northern Minnesota.

As they develop down stream, they'll merge into a strong bow like segment leading to significant straight-line winds. Wind gusts over 75 mph will be possible during the peak of this storms life cycle.

Tornadoes will be possible at any point during this severe weather event. Supercells may become embedded inside the strong line of thunderstorms.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is closely monitoring these severe storm chances and will continue to update throughout the day.