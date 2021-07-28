CRBL: Whitehall tops EC Cavs in regular season finale

WHITEHALL (WQOW) - The Whitehall Wolves handed the Eau Claire Cavaliers just their second loss in league play Wednesday with a 8-3 win at Melby Park.

Eau Claire (18-2) will play in the Chippewa River Baseball League Championship next Wednesday against Chippewa Falls. The winner of the semifinals game will face either Osseo or Tilden for the CRBL title on Saturday, August 7.

The Cavaliers will host the Westmont Red Sox in non-league play on Thursday and celebrate 50 seasons of baseball on Saturday at Carson Park.