CDC recommends vaccinated people mask up again while indoors; here’s what local health directors are saying

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Local health departments are sharing where we currently are when it comes to COVID after the CDC issued new guidance on masking up.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said they are at a moderate level for community spread.

Right now Dunn County averages two positive cases a day, which is up from last month.

For part of the pandemic, there was a statewide mask mandate in Wisconsin, but Dunn County has never issued one on a local level.

"I don't believe that moving forward we would put out orders as well, but of course we will work to keep our community informed about their own individual and community risk because we're learning things and things are changing as we find out more about the delta variant and how it can be transmitted," Gallagher said.

Gallagher also noted that the health department closely follows CDC guidance, and said they're hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic in the Boyceville Community Ambulance District Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Residents can make an appointment by visiting the county's website or calling 715-232-2388.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese said Eau Claire is also at moderate risk for transmission and has no plans at this time to implement a local mask order.

If you'd like to know your county's COVID transmission level, check out the CDC COVID data tracker.

