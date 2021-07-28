Blinken talking to top Indian officials to strengthen ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is talking with top Indian officials in meetings that are expected to deepen ties between the important allies that are both rivals to a rising China. Blinken and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were likely to discuss strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement, human rights in India, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. They may also discuss a summit of leaders in the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia. Blinken’s India visit follows the visit of the U.S. No. 2 diplomat to China. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Wednesday.