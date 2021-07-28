Belgian prosecutor opens criminal inquiry into deadly floods

BRUSSELS (AP) — Prosecutors in Belgium have opened an investigation into the deadly floods that ravaged several towns this month and left 37 people dead in the country. The prosecutor’s office in the city of Liege said Wednesday that the inquiry will examine whether there is a basis to charge anyone with involuntary manslaughter by failure of care or precaution. Many residents of towns near Liege that were inundated after the Vesdre river spilled over its banks suspect that human mishandling of river systems amplified the flooding. Several specialists in hydrology have suggested that lowering the water level at the major Vesdre dam after forecasters issued weather warnings would have prevented a lot of damage.