Arizona man accused of striking cyclists charged with murder

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man already facing assault charges for allegedly plowing his truck into people participating in a bike race nearly six weeks ago has been charged with murder. An indictment released Wednesday adds a murder charge against Shawn Michael Chock in Jeremy Barrett’s death. Barrett was one of those injured when authorities said Chock sped into a crowd gathered for the race in Show Low, Arizona. He’s also charged with aggravated assault of nine other people. He pleaded not guilty to some of the charges, though he hasn’t yet entered a plea on the murder charge. His attorney, Hunter T. Lewis, declined to comment.