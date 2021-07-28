AP Interview: Japan minister urges young to get vaccinated

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s vaccination minister says the speed of the country’s inoculation campaign is less urgent than getting shots to young people, who are blamed for spreading the virus. Vaccination Minister Taro Kono told told The Associated Press that Japan is “overshooting” its goal of a million shots a day, so “speed doesn’t matter anymore.” Japan is averaging about 10 million shots a week after a late start. He made the comments Wednesday as Olympics host Tokyo saw another record number of coronavirus cases.