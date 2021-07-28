Adams expects to be highest paid WR

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Davante Adams told reporters Wednesday he expects to become the highest paid wide receiver in the National Football League next season.

"I've earned the right to be paid highest in the league," he said following the Packers' first practice of training camp. "It's not about being a baby, but what other profession do you take less than what you've earned?"

Adams, who caught 18 touchdown passes and was selected to his third Pro Bowl last season, is disappointed talks stalled during the offseason.

"I wanted to do this thing earlier in the offseason or just before camp, because now I have a lot of stuff, I have to make sure all the installs are ready. I have a certain obligation to get young guys ready for the season," he said.

Adams said his focus is now on football and winning a Super Bowl.