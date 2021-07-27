Young Bloomer girl brings joy through art and food

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Julie Chojnacki is an energetic 10-year-old girl who enjoys giving back to her community.

"We go to people's houses and serve them meals, and if they are not there, we say, 'sorry that we missed you,'" Chojnacki said.

As a part of Meals on Wheels, Chojnacki hand delivers food to the elderly, and she makes a special drawing to go along with each meal.

"I started doing drawings when I was younger. I started drawing houses and developing good art skills," Chojnacki said.

Food for Bloomer's Meals on Wheels program is provided by Main Street Cafe. In total, 25 meals are distributed daily.

Meal driver Martha Libersky is excited to see younger generations of people become involved.

"It gives you hope for the future to know [Julie's] excitement in visiting the older people. They love it so much. It brings much joy to their lives, and of course to ours also then. It's a wonderful feeling to have," Libersky said.

But the Meals on Wheels recipients are not the only ones thankful for young volunteers like Chojnacki.

"I think it is a blessing from God," said Rhonda Breed, a Bloomer resident. "A lot of the time older people are forgotten, but my aunt is a precious soul. She's still a vibrant person, even though she is 99-years-old. To interact with someone younger really makes her day. I think it is wonderful that this program is here, and it just touches my heart to know people care, and they still look out for older people."

Chojnacki will be in fifth grade this fall, and she said that she wants to become a nun when she grows up.