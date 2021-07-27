Yelich tests positive for COVID-19, Jace Peterson also placed on IL

Yelich tests positive for COVID-19, Jace Peterson also placed on ILNew
(WQOW) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.
Yelich, who was fully vaccinated earlier in the season, began developing mild symptoms on Monday and told team officials, president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com.
Infielder Jace Peterson was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of contact-tracing protocols.
Yelich will miss at least 10 days, while Peterson will miss a minimum of seven days.
The Brewers begin a three-game series with Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.