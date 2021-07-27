Yelich tests positive for COVID-19, Jace Peterson also placed on IL

(WQOW) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.

Yelich, who was fully vaccinated earlier in the season, began developing mild symptoms on Monday and told team officials, president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com.

Infielder Jace Peterson was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of contact-tracing protocols.

OF Christian Yelich placed on the injured list (COVID-19). INF/OF Jace Peterson placed on the injured list (COVID-19 contact). OF Lorenzo Cain reinstated from the 10-day injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cCibxTSxQc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 27, 2021

Yelich will miss at least 10 days, while Peterson will miss a minimum of seven days.

The Brewers begin a three-game series with Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.