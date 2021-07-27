Skip to Content

Vikings reassign unvaccinated coach Dennison to advisor role

1:30 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison have found a solution for him to remain with the club despite his unvaccinated status. Strict NFL protocols prohibit him from interacting with players. The 63-year-old Dennison will take a role as senior offensive advisor. He’ll do all of his collaboration with the staff virtually. The Vikings promoted Phil Rauscher to fill Dennison’s offensive line coach position. Rauscher was Dennison’s assistant last season. Ben Steele was also hired as assistant offensive coach.

Associated Press

