Suspect bound over for trial in teen’s shooting death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man charged in a deadly shooting was back in court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing was held for Austin Vang, who is charged with killing his girlfriend's teenage brother.

After a detective testified, the judge ruled it was probable Vang committed the crime of reckless homicide and bound him over for trial.

Vang is charged with the shooting death last Tuesday of 14-year-old Marwin Washington. Vang told detectives he thought the handgun was unloaded when he pointed it at Washington and pulled the trigger.

Vang will enter a plea to the charge in late August.