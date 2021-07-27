Speed enforcement taking flight

(WQOW) - Police will be working from the sky in the coming days to make sure you are not speeding on the interstate.

The State Patrol will be checking for speeders in Trempealeau County on Wednesday, Eau Claire County on Thursday and Dunn County on Saturday. They will be focused on Interstate 94 for all three counties.

The State Patrol aircraft uses a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact troopers on the ground to make a stop.

"There's lines on the road, so when they hit the first mark, I flip the switch that starts the timer," Bill Lindeman, a state trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol previously told News 18. "When they hit the second mark, I flip the switch again that ends the timer, and a fancy computer does the time and distance calculation and gives us a speed."