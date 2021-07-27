Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 7:08AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 707 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Fairchild, or

13 miles west of Neillsville, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

This storm will be near…

Neillsville around 730 AM CDT.

Shortville around 740 AM CDT.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.