Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:34AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:34AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 632 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located over the southern
half of Clark County. These thunderstorms were moving southeast at
45 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and small hail are possible with these
storm.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.